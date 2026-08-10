/RSS commentator TG Mohandas taken into custody over 'rape-loving' remark on women during Jantar Mantar protest | WATCH

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked political commentator TG Mohandas was taken into police custody from his residence in Mattancherry, Kochi, by a team of the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police late on Sunday (Aug 9). He was taken into custody over his alleged remarks targeting students who protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. In a video uploaded on July 26, Mohandas described how he would have dealt with the protesters if he were in charge of the situation.

Mohandas allegedly batted for open firing open students and said that the women participating in the protest were “rape-loving.” He further said he would impose a curfew in a four-square-kilometre area around Jantar Mantar and ask the protesters three times to disperse. He then said, “Then I would shoot. People would scatter and run. Some may die. Some may not. Some will suffer grave injuries." He also said the situation would be brought under control within four hours and that the bodies would be taken to hospital. In another video, Mohandas allegedly referred to women from left-wing, secular and democratic backgrounds as “rape-loving people" and said women who were a part of the protest “enjoy being gang-raped".

Mohandas later defended his comments, saying they were hypothetical and satirical and arguing that the context of his Malayalam remarks was lost in translation.

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What RSS said on TG Mohandas' remark?