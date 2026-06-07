/Rs 2 crore cash, 13 plots, luxury homes: Engineer under lens after Odisha Vigilance raids | WATCH

An Odisha government engineer has come under the scanner of the state vigilance department after investigators allegedly uncovered cash, properties and land assets worth crores during a series of raids conducted across multiple districts. The searches targeted Baikuntha Nath Behera, an Assistant Executive Engineer posted with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Kandhamal district’s Baliguda. Following allegations of possessing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, vigilance officials carried out coordinated raids at nine locations linked to the engineer and his family.

Searches were carried out in Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Balasore and Baliguda, covering residential properties, official premises and other locations associated with Behera, who started working as a Junior Engineer in 1999 with a monthly salary of around Rs 6,000. The raids also discovered multiple luxury properties, high-value lands, and other assets owned by the engineer. The searches were conducted under warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar.

One of the biggest findings of the probe was the recovery of nearly Rs 2 crore in cash from bank lockers allegedly connected to family members. Investigators had earlier seized over Rs 2.6 lakh in cash from residential premises during the operation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Officials have also identified several assets, including five multi-storey buildings allegedly linked to Behera and his relatives. The properties also include a large four-storey residence in Bhubaneswar’s Niladri Vihar area, spanning about 10,500 square feet. In addition, four other residential properties in Bhubaneswar and Jajpur were discovered.

The vigilance team has also traced 13 land parcels, including seven plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, and other properties located in Jajpur and Baripada. Experts are currently evaluating the market value of these holdings.

Authorities are also investigating bank accounts, fixed deposits, postal savings, gold ornaments and other investments to determine the total extent of the assets.

According to official records, Behera began his career in government as a Junior Engineer in 1999 with a monthly salary of around Rs 6,000. Over the next two decades, he served in various engineering and tribal welfare departments before being promoted to the position of Assistant Executive Engineer earlier this year.