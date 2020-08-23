Rise in COVID-19 cases in India due to flouting of norms by people: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said that the violation of safety protocols such as social distancing by the public in India is the main reason behind the growing numbers coronavirus cases in country.

"With the people violating relevant safety protocols such as social distancing there has been huge spike in pandemic cases in India."Kiran Bedi said expressing strong concern over the flouting of norms by the people.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday pushing the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,05,823, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

