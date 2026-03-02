/Restrictions imposed across Kashmir Valley after large scale protests

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday imposed restrictions across all districts of the Kashmir Valley following massive protest gatherings in several areas, including Srinagar, Baramulla, and Budgam.

Thousands of men and women took to the streets and marched peacefully toward Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk on Sunday, protesting against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, authorities erected barricades on several roads leading to Lal Chowk. The area around Ghanta Ghar was sealed, and movement toward the site was restricted. Huge presence of security personnel guarding the area is witnessed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mobile internet speeds were also throttled across the Valley as a precautionary measure. The Authorities had also announced closure of all schools and colleges across the Valley for the day for two days. All the exams were postponed in the Valley today.