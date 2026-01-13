/Delhi airport closure: Partial airspace restrictions announced between January 21 & 26. Here are details

Flight cancellations and delays are something air travellers have to brave during winters in the north of India and regions where winter gets harsh. Fog disrupts operations, putting passengers under duress. Days away from Republic Day, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued by the government, andDelhi’s airspace will be shut between January 21 to 26. The announcement has come about a week before the implementation.

What will it impact?

The temporary closure will impact over 600 flights. The airspace will be shut for six consecutive days between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm. Thousands of passengers will be affected by thedelays, rescheduling, and cancellations that this change will cause. This suspension is required for Republic Day practice sessions. During the two-hour-and-25-minute airspace closure, the dress rehearsal, and the main parade, aerial flypasts along Kartavya Path will be conducted. And to accommodate these changes, airlines will have to reorganise flight schedules and also keep flyers in loop.

What is NOTAM?