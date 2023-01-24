Republic Day 2023: Celebrate 74 years of India's glory with these wishes, greetings, quotes and images

Republic Day 2023 wishes & greetings: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January this year. We have come a long way in these 74 years in terms of science, space, technology, economy, education, social equality and justice. Though we still have a long way to go ahead on the occasion of the country's Republic Day, let's take pride in our 74 years of learning and aiming forward. This year's Republic Day celebrations will take place on the newly-built Kartavya Path in New Delhi, and there are also a series of new events planned to showcase its cultural heritage and military prowess.

With the adoption of the Constitution on 26 January 1950, India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic, and Republic state. As a result, every year on this day, the union government and citizens observe Republic Day. The Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution on 26 November 1949, and it went into effect a few months later, on 26 January 1950.

Republic Day 2023 Wishes

1. It is admirable to give one's life for the sake of the country. We should all respect and honour our true heroes. Salute to the Republic!

2. Let us work together to protect our nations from all of the social ills that afflict the Happy Republic Day 2023.

3. Take pride you live in a country that has such a diverse glorious history and rich heritage. Happy Republic Day 2023.



4. Independence is a wonderful gift from God to the world. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!



5. On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 Greetings

1. Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2023.



2. On this Republic Day, let us come together to celebrate the unity and diversity of our great nation.



3. On this Republic Day, let us pledge to work for the betterment and development of our nation and its citizens.



4. Happy republic day! Today was when India's constitution was made, and we got independence in a real sense. Let us respect the day.

5. A thousand salutes to all the people involved in making our constitution. May we make it become even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

Republic Day 2023 Quotes

1. "Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper" - Swami Vivekananda

2. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark" - Rabindranath Tagore

3."The sanctity of law can be maintained only as long as it is the expression of the will of the people" -Bhagat Singh

4."Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men" -BR Ambedkar