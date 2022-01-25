Republic Day 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook messages to wear your patriotism on your sleeve

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 25, 2022, 10:37 PM(IST)

WhatsApp and Facebook Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Republic Day is an ode to foundational principles of Indian democracy. What better way to share the proud feeling of patriotism than to convey it to our family and friends on WhatsApp and Facebook?

India is gearing up to celebrate 73rd Republic Day. A sense of patriotism is palpable across the nation. This is the day on which India's Constitution came into force in the year 1950. This was the birth of Indian republic based firmly on democratic values. Each year, celebration of Republic Day is an ode to the principles Indian democracy holds dear. It is celebration of a national festival.

The day is marked by Republic Day Parade which takes place on Raj Path each year. Dignitaries such as President and Prime Minister of India along with other guests are present. This year, due to Covid-19 India is not hosting any foreign dignitaries.

Like any other Indian festival, Republic Day is a day when countrymen share spirit of patriotism over WhatsApp messages. Some even dedicate Facebook status to mark Republic Day.

Want to know what lines are doing rounds? Read on.

 

  • Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day 2021.
  • A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day
  • Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2021
  • Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2021!
  • May you have joy to make you sweet, strife to make you strong, sadness to keep you human and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!
  • This Republic Day, let us pledge to keep our neighbourhood clean and tidy. This would, in turn, keep diseases at bay and make India prettier and healthier. Jai Hind
  • Republic day is not just about flaunting our patriotic zest or a one-day celebration. We shall understand the true meaning of Independence only if we acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters, the thankless services of our defence forces and the infinite contributions of our farmers. Ignite the undying spirit of nationalism within. Jai Hind.
     
