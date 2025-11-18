Investigators recovered a video of Red Fort attacker Dr. Umar Nabi discussing “martyrdom operations” and suicide bombings. The NIA has arrested two associates—Jasir Bilal Wani, who provided technical support for drone and rocket modifications, and Amir Rashid Ali, the car’s owner
Investigative agencies have recovered a video featuring Dr. Umar Nabi, the individual who carried out the attack outside the Red Fort in Delhi. The footage, now circulating widely on social media, shows Dr. Nabi discussing suicide bombings. In the video, he begins by referring to such acts as "martyrdom operations" before addressing the concept of suicide bombings directly and outlining the conflicting scholarly opinions on their religious permissibility. According to security sources, the video was seized from one of the accused currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast. Jasir Bilal Wani @ Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley. NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.
In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack. Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police.