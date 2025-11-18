Investigative agencies have recovered a video featuring Dr. Umar Nabi, the individual who carried out the attack outside the Red Fort in Delhi. The footage, now circulating widely on social media, shows Dr. Nabi discussing suicide bombings. In the video, he begins by referring to such acts as "martyrdom operations" before addressing the concept of suicide bombings directly and outlining the conflicting scholarly opinions on their religious permissibility. According to security sources, the video was seized from one of the accused currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast. Jasir Bilal Wani @ Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley. NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

