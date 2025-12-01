/Red Fort blast case: NIA raids 8 locations in Kashmir valley

The National Investigation Agency carried out raids at around eight locations in the Kashmir region early morning on Monday. The raids were carried out in connection with the Red Fort Blast and Faridabad Terror module bust. The National Investigation Agency, backed by Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, conducted simultaneous searches at multiple locations in various districts of South Kashmir.

Sources in the NIA confirmed that NIA officials reached the native village of Nadigam in Shopian, South Kashmir and searched the family home of arrested cleric, Molvi Irfan, who was taken into custody last month in connection with terror funding and radicalization activities.

Raids were also carried on houses of Dr Adeel and Dr Muzammil in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. A team of NIA officials also raided the house of Aamir, who is also in the custody of NIA. Official sources said the raids are directly linked to the ongoing investigation into the so-called Jaish White Collar Module, a network of highly educated and professionally qualified individuals allegedly providing logistical, financial and ideological support to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Add WION as a Preferred Source