/Red Fort blast: Arrested doctors linked to 'white collar terror module' recceed the monument in January

Investigators probing the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort have revealed that the doctors arrested in connection with the 2,900-kilogram explosive seizure case were conducting recce in the area. As the police are analysing the data dump from Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a suspect in the ‘white collar terror module’, it has come to their notice that he had frequented Red Fort in January earlier this year. The recce was carried out before the Republic Day celebration. And now, the authorities are suggesting the attack may have failed due to heightened security during that time.