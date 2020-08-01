Recovery rate in India stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients: Health ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that the recovery rate in India stood at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients with the total number of recovered cases nearing 11 lakh.

''The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374,'' the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients, it added.

The COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 2.15%, and it is the lowest since the first lockdown announced on March 24, the ministry said.

The fatality rate has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June, the health ministry added.