/Record breaking rainfall on May in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has recorded 188.9mm of Rainfall for May, excluding May 31, making it the wettest May on record since 1901. The month witnessed multiple rounds of thunderstorms and gusty winds, contributing to significant rainfall.

Delhi experienced overcast skies, thunderstorms and strong winds on May 31. The IMD has noted wind speeds up to 50km/h, followed by rainfall. Maximum temperature noted at 34.8°C and minimum at 27.3°C, with humidity levels ranging from 75 per cent to 50 per cent.

The IMD predicts the current weather pattern to continue till June 2 due to the western disturbance and moisture from the Arabian Sea. Even though there are no severe warnings, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to continue till Monday.