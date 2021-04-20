Record 1,761 deaths in a day in India; Lockdown in Delhi

India's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above the 200,000 mark for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.

With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 15,321,089 cases. India, however, reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,761 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 180,550. The country now has over 2 million active cases.

The Health Department stated that Maharashtra witnessed a dip in its daily Covid-19 count by recording 58,924 fresh infections; a day after reporting the highest number of 68,631 cases on Sunday.

However, 351 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 240 deaths in the past 24 hours, much higher than the 161 reported a day earlier.

