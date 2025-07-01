RCB title celebration stampede | ‘Not magicians’: Police can’t be blamed for RCB mess, says Tribunal

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has noted that, prima facie, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team is to be held liable for the huge crowd that had gathered in Bengaluru on June 4, which resulted in a stampede that killed 11 people and injured several. The tribunal, in its observations, said, "Therefore, prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered.”

The tribunal condemned the RCB's eleventh-hour announcement of the celebration as a "nuisance". "“Suddenly, the RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission. It cannot be expected from the Police that within a short time of about 12 hours the police will make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in the other rules, etc,” the tribunal said in the order.

The IPL franchise, a day after their first-ever IPL win, tweeted on social media regarding a victory parade celebrations on June 4. The tribunal also justified the action of the police, saying, “Police personnel are also human beings. They are neither ‘God’ (Bhagwan) nor Magician and also not having the magic powers like ‘Alladdin ka Chirag’ which was able to fulfil any wish only by rubbing a finger.”

The tribunal added that the police did not have enough time to make the proper arrangements. "Due to lack of time on 4 June 2025, the police could not make the proper arrangements. Enough time was not provided to the police," the tribunal said while hearing the petition of a Bengaluru police officer who opposed his suspension.