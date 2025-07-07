/RCB player Yash Dayal accused of mental, physical harassment; FIR registered

Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Yash Dayal on alleged charges of cheating, physical harassment, and mental harassment on complaint of a Ghaziabad woman. The FIR was lodged late on Sunday night (July 7) at Indirapuram police station (Ghaziabad) after a prolonged public spotlight on the complaint that was also lodged through Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's grievance portal.

In her FIR under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the woman accused Dayal, with whom she said she had a "five-year relationship," of duping her "emotionally, mentally, and physically in lieu of marriage. The complainant, in her FIR, alleged that she was "in a relationship with cricketer Yash Dayal for the past five years." According to her, Dayal "repeatedly made false promises of marriage" and "formed physical relations under that pretext." She went on to add that Dayal got her meet his family, who accepted her as a "daughter-in-law, thus making her trust stronger."

The complainant said that when she asked Dayal about his supposed deceit and affairs with other women, she was physically abused and manipulated. Feeling lonely and heartbroken, she allegedly called the women's helpline 181 but claimed that her case did not move forward at the police station level so she forwarded the case to the office of the Chief Minister.

She has pictures, calls, etc, as evidence. Her complaint seeks immediate legal action and highlights the victimhood of women who, she maintains, are caught in the same game of manipulation under the guise of romance. The police have registered a case based on her complaint in response to which they launched an investigation and on the basis of corroborative testimony and evidence filed the case formally. Yash Dayal is yet to be arrested.