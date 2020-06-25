Rajnath's Moscow visit: Russia will deliver defence equipment in two to three months

Russia will deliver on India request for defence equipment in 2-3 months and is waiting for an official listed to hand over from New Delhi. During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Russia earlier this week visit, India had requested for defence supplies, mostly daily requirements for the armed forces.

Russia was positive on Indian request and assured of early delivery. Russian Govt Sources said, "we will soon get the exact list and we will try our best to deliver at earliest, most probably within 2-3 months".

While the request is for daily requirement defence equipment, the sources said no urgent request for delivery of S400 or SU 30 by the India side. The Russian side has already "speed up" the delivery "as much as possible" but for that kind of a "sophisticated system, we are making it as early as we can, because India's ministry of defence long back requested us to speed up", the source explained.

During the visit, Defence minister Rajnath Singh had met the Russian deputy PM Yury Borisov. After the meeting, Singh said, “All our proposals have received a positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions." The Russian side also assured that ongoing contracts "will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time", he added.

Raksha Mantri was on a 3-day visit to Moscow from Monday at the invitation of the Russian Defence Minister to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade. The parade saw the participation of 75 members’ strong Indian contingent.