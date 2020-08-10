Rajnath Singh launches 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' at South Block on Monday.

If India becomes capable of manufacturing things in India, we will be able to save a large section of the capital of the country. With the help of that capital, around 7000 MSMEs, associated with Defence Industry, can be encouraged, he said speaking at the launch.

On August 9, Singh had announced that the Defence Ministry will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production while stating it as a big step towards `Atmanirbhar Bharat` (self-reliance) in defence.

In a series of tweets, the Minister had said that the Defence Ministry has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes.

A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year, he had said.

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production," Singh had tweeted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named `Atmanirbhar Bharat`," he had said in another tweet.