/Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Applications process for 850 posts begins—Here’s how to apply

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Village Development Officers (VDOs). For the post, a total of 850 vacancies have been announced, allocating 683 posts to non-scheduled areas and 167 to scheduled areas. Candidates can visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, by July 18, 2025, to apply for the post.

The application fee for the exam has been fixed at Rs 600 for candidates coming under the General and OBC (creamy layer) categories, while those coming under the non-creamy layer OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories of Rajasthan will be required to pay Rs 400. The same reduced fee is applicable for a person with disabilities. The amount of the fee for the exam can be paid through e-Mitra kiosks, Common Service Centres (CSCs), net banking, or debit/credit cards.

The preliminary exam will consist of 160 questions with a total of 200 marks, to be attempted within three hours. There will be 1/3 rd negative marking for each wrong answer. The paper will cover topics such as General Hindi and English, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Economic Resources related to Rajasthan, as well as the state's History and Culture. The exam will be held offline (OMR-based) on August 31, 2025.

How to apply for RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB (rssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ section and click on ‘RSMSSB VDO Apply Online’ to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if not already done.

Step 3: Register using your valid mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Now, log in to your account using your SSO ID and password.

Step 5: Fill in all the accurate details, including personal, educational, and contact information.

Step 6: Upload your photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format and file size.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment portals, such as mode-e-Mitra, CSC, Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.

Step 8: Before making final decisions or changes to submit, review the application form carefully.