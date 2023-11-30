Rajasthan Exit Polls Results 2023 Live: Congress or BJP? All eyes on exit polls to see who will form govt

Anti-Incumbency: A resounding narrative, as the electorate contemplates a change of guard, with the BJP confident of an anti-Congress wave.

Paper Leak Scams: The spectre of paper leak scandals haunts the electoral discourse, with eight RPSC examinations cancelled, prompting the Rajasthan Assembly to intensify punishments.

Safety Of Women, Dalits: A battleground for women's honour, emphasized by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, encapsulating the broader concern for safety in the state.

As the political tapestry unfolds, Rajasthan stands at the brink of a defining electoral chapter, with each constituency echoing the aspirations and dynamics of its diverse populace.