Rajasthan Exit Polls Results 2023 Live: Congress or BJP? All eyes on exit polls to see who will form govt
Story highlights
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results Live: As the assembly election in Rajasthan draws to a close, the focus has not now shifted to the exit polls that are expected to be declared post 5.30 pm on Thursday (Nov 30). Apart from Rajasthan, exit polls would also be declared for four other states— Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Rajasthan holds significance for the Congress which is fighting hard to retain control of the state, while the BJP is trying hard to usurp the grand old party. This election was fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had to face a brief revolt from senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is considered to be the no. 2 in the party leadership. While it is unclear who will be the contender for the chief ministership from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there have been speculations that the saffron party might bring back ex-CM Vasundhara Raje. The BJP has fielded 59 MLAs, including those who defected from the Congress, while the Congress has nominated 97 MLAs, including seven independents and one from the BJP, Shobharani Kushwah, who was expelled from the saffron party last year.
Rajasthan saw about 74.23 voters turnout on the voting day, which was held on November 25, 2023.
Anti-Incumbency: A resounding narrative, as the electorate contemplates a change of guard, with the BJP confident of an anti-Congress wave.
Paper Leak Scams: The spectre of paper leak scandals haunts the electoral discourse, with eight RPSC examinations cancelled, prompting the Rajasthan Assembly to intensify punishments.
Safety Of Women, Dalits: A battleground for women's honour, emphasized by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, encapsulating the broader concern for safety in the state.
As the political tapestry unfolds, Rajasthan stands at the brink of a defining electoral chapter, with each constituency echoing the aspirations and dynamics of its diverse populace.
Lachhmangarh: A fierce duel unfolds as Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress stronghold and state president, faces off against BJP's Subhash Maharia in this Jat and Muslim-dominated constituency.
Sawai Madhopur: A triangular tussle looms in this diverse constituency, with BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena, Congress's Danish Abrar, and independent Asha Meena vying for victory.
Nathdwara: Witnessing a clash of legacies, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar of BJP challenges Congress's five-time MLA CP Joshi, presenting a choice between royal heritage and development.
Hawa Mahal: A symbolic seat with a shift in representation, as RR Tiwari replaces Mahesh Joshi for Congress, facing BJP's newcomer Balmukund Acharya, and AAP's Pappu Qureshi.
Khinvsar: A Jatland spectacle, featuring Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), Tejpal Mirdha (Congress), and Revant Ram Danga (BJP) in a high-stakes confrontation.
Sardarpura: A Congress bastion since 1998, with Ashok Gehlot seeking a historic fourth term, facing the challenge from BJP's Shambhu Singh.
Tonk: A battleground with Sachin Pilot (Congress) against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta, navigating the complex demographic mix of Gujjars, Meenas, and Muslims.
Jhalrapatan: A BJP stronghold with Vasundhara Raje, securing her position since 2003, combating Congress's Manvendra Singh.
Udaipur: BJP's fortress since 2003, challenged by Congress's Gourav Vallabh, promising an intriguing showdown between Tarachand Jain and Vallabh.
Jhunjhunu: Arch-rivals Brijendra Ola (Congress) and Nishit Kumar (BJP) engage in a decisive contest, echoing Ola's three-term legacy.
Jhotwara: Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) aims for a triumphant return against Congress's Lalchand Katariya, invoking the spirit of 2018.
Churu: BJP's citadel, guarded by Rajendra Rathore, faces a challenge from Congress's Maqbool Mandelia, portraying a narrative of political resilience.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sounded confident of Congress returning to power in the state regardless of the exit polls.
He asserted that the BJP is not going to win in any of the five poll-going states. “No matter what exit polls say, Congress will form the government in Rajasthan. BJP is not winning in any of the 5 states.”
The voting on the 199 seats in Rajasthan was held on November 23. The result will be announced on December 3.