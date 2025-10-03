/Railway dispatches first Automobile rake from Jammu to Anantnag

Valley celebrated a significant milestone in its logistics and transportation sector with the arrival of its first automobile rake from the Jammu Division of Northern Railways. The train, transporting 116 vehicles arrived at the newly operational Anantnag Goods Shed, marking a historic moment for the region.

According to railway officials, the train loaded with vehicles departed from Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) in Manesar on Wednesday. Covering a distance of 850 kilometers in approximately 45 hours, it reached Anantnag today, heralding a new era of efficient automobile logistics in Jammu and Kashmir. This development is expected to streamline vehicle transportation, reduce costs, and boost economic activity in the region.

This milestone follows other recent advancements in the Valley’s freight transport. In August 2025, a cement rake from Punjab became the first bulk goods train to arrive at Anantnag. In September, a freight train carried Kashmiri apples from the Valley to markets outside, showcasing the growing role of rail connectivity in supporting the region’s economy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source