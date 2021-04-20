Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 says has 'mild symptoms'

Rahul Gandhi Photograph:( Zee News Network )
"All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.
After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021
All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.
Yesterday, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh tested positive for covid-19 and was admitted to AIIMS according to AIIMS officials.
(With inputs from agencies)