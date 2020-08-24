Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP, never made a statement in favour of BJP: Kapil Sibal at CWC meeting

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi during at Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting today asked the party committee to relieve her as interim party chief even as former prime minister Manmohan Singh urged her to continue, sources said.

Sonia Gandhi referred to a letter by Ghulam Nabi Azad and others while offering to quit, sources said. Sonia Gandhi handed over the letter to KC Venugopal while replying to the note sent by dissidents. The contents of the letter were read out at the party meeting. Sonia Gandhi asked the party leaders to start the process to select a new party chief.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the letter by some leaders and questioned its timing. After Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he will the quit party if found of colluding with the BJP, the sources added.

"Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP, I have never made a statement in favour of BJP in last 30 years," Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.