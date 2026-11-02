/Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of holding office with 'foreign help', invites him to a debate

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of holding office with “foreign help”. He invited Modi to an open debate on “foreign help”. Gandhi was responding to Modi's speech in Gujarat for the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

“Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help," said Gandhi in a social media post on the platform X.

Gandhi alleged that key domestic financial systems and digital infrastructure had come under the influence of global entities. "Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.”

He said Modi could choose the stage and the time, and added that Modi would not accept because he was afraid of what Gandhi knew about him. "You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you," he added.

PM Modi earlier in the week in Gujarat claimed that obstructionist forces were trying to divide the country and that social media was being used to spread rumours. He also accused the opposition of acting as an "Avrodh Paksh" rather than a "Virodh Paksh," and referred indirectly to Gandhi's foreign trips.

“Who is secretly meeting whom in abroad? Whom are anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of Indian enemies?"

The debate has intensified just a day after the opposition INDIA bloc held a massive "Save Democracy" rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November 2026. BJP president Nitin Naveen, speaking at a rally in Kolkata, countered that foreign forces want instability and called Gandhi their "toolkit."