/Raksha Bandhan 2025: PM Modi’s Pakistani 'Rakhi Sister' sends divine gift ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, born in Karachi, now settled in India, has been tying a Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past three decades, emphasising a bond that transcends religion and nationality. She had been making handmade Rakhis for a long time; this year's Rakhi will feature an ‘OM’ symbol. Though she makes several Rakhis, she chooses the one she likes most to tie on PM Modi's wrist.

“I make many rakhis with my own hands every year before Raksha Bandhan, and in the end, I tie the Rakhi that I like the most on his wrist,” she said as quoted by India Today.

She aims to participate in person and is waiting for an official invitation from the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. Sheikh and PM Modi first connected in 1990 through introduced through the late Dr. Swaroop Singh, then the Gujarat Governor. Since then, these two have shared a relationship of brother-sister. During the COVID-19 years, she was unable to travel due to restrictions, but resumed in 2024 by visiting Delhi with her husband. She sees this gesture as a bond of affection, goodwill, and spiritual support. She belongs to Pakistan and is from a different religion, adding symbolic depth to the relationship.

Sheikh prays for Prime Minister Modi's good health and continued service. Once she prayed for Modi to become PM and CM, both prayers have worked; now PM Modi is in his third term.