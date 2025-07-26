/Punjab police bust cross-border heroin smuggling module, four held with Pakistan links

In a major breakthrough against narco-terrorism, the Counter-Intelligence wing of Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border heroin smuggling module, apprehending four key operatives with direct links to a Pakistan-based smuggler, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab said on Saturday. The intelligence-led operation, conducted near the Indo-Pak border in Attari, led to the recovery of 4 kilograms of heroin. According to a post from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, “The accused had retrieved a heroin consignment near the #Indo-#Pak border in #Attari and were enroute to deliver it when they were intercepted.”

"A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the full network, including forward and backwards linkages. PunjabPolice remains committed to dismantling cross-border drug syndicates and protecting Punjab from the grip of narco-terrorism," the DGP said.

Earlier on Friday, in a major strike against cross-border narco-smuggling, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate busted a well-organised heroin trafficking cartel with direct links to Pakistan-based smugglers, as per officials.

In a post on social media X, the DGP, Punjab Police, wrote that the key accused, identified as Sarbjit aka Joban, was in direct contact with a notorious smuggler identified as Rana across the border, and had been arrested along with a juvenile, with one kilogram of heroin recovered from them.

The DGP further mentioned that the two more smugglers, identified as Dharam Singh and Kulbr Singh, had been arrested along with five kilograms of heroin.

"In a major strike against cross-border narco-smuggling, Commissionerate Police Amritsar busts a well-organised heroin trafficking cartel with direct links to #Pakistan-based smugglers. Key accused Sarbjit @ Joban, operating from a border-area village, is in direct contact with notorious smuggler Rana across the border. He is arrested along with a juvenile, with 1 kg of heroin recovered from them. His interrogation led to the arrest of two more smugglers -- Dharam Singh and Kulbir Singh -- from Ajnala, with over 5 kg of heroin seized. Total Recovery: 6.106 Kg Heroin, 2 Motorcycles," the post read.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"FIRs registered at PS Airport and PS Chheharta under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.@PunjabPoliceInd remains firm in its resolve to dismantle narco networks and safeguard the future of Punjab's youth," the post further stated.