/Punjab anti-drug activist murder: Accused’s house demolished, shop set on fire

Authorities in Punjab’s Mansa district demolished part of a medical store owner’s house on Wednesday (Oct 14), a day after he allegedly shot dead anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, popularly known as Jhota, in broad daylight. Meanwhile, an angry mob vandalised and set fire to the accused’s chemist shop, where the shooting took place.

Authorities demolish house, mob set shop on fire

An excavator brought down the front portion of Ashwani Kumar’s house in Veer Nagar after authorities received information about unauthorised construction on the premises, officials said.

The demolition drew a large crowd, with people climbing the boundary walls of nearby houses to watch and record the action. At the same time, a mob, including some Nihangs, attacked Kumar’s medical store with sticks and stones, damaging the structure before setting it ablaze.

The crowd raised slogans against the accused as the shop was reduced to rubble. Police personnel remained deployed in the area as tensions continued to simmer.

What led to Jhota’s killing?

Jhota, who had been vocal against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in a busy marketplace on Tuesday (Oct 13). Kumar allegedly opened fire on the activist and his companions after they confronted him over the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man. Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live when the incident occurred.

Police said Kumar was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan. An associate accused of helping him flee was arrested on Tuesday.

Outrage after Jhota’s killing

The killing triggered outrage among Jhota’s supporters, who vandalised the medical store. His family refused to cremate his body as a mark of protest.