President's Rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress government falls ahead of polls

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

Ministry of Home Affairs notifies President's Rule in Puducherry, issues gazette notification pic.twitter.com/dQKiGSo6Lr — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021 ×

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry following Congress fall out.

