President's Rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress government falls ahead of polls

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Feb 25, 2021, 07.49 PM(IST)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry following Congress fall out.

