President's Rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress government falls ahead of polls

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.
President’s rule has been imposed in Puducherry days after Congress-led government lost power in the Union Territory. The Congress-led government lost power on Monday following multiple resignations.
Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry following Congress fall out.
