President condemns violence on Republic Day, says protests at Red Fort unfortunate

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally. Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, the President said that the violence was unfortunate and he was saddened by the insult to National flag and the Republic Day.

"The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression is the same Constitution that teaches us that law & rules have to be followed seriously," the President stated.

He also added that the govt is working to clear misgivings about the new farm laws. The President also listed a number of govt welfare programmes for the farmers.



Hailing the government for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, President Kovind said, "Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my government. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts."



"My Govt would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three Farm Laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Govt has provided new facilities & rights to farmers," he said.



The most important items on the agenda in the session are the passage of the Budget and related documents — the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on Friday, The Union Budget on Monday, and the report of the Finance Commission.

(With inputs from agencies)