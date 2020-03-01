Politics should not be done on 5 per cent reservation to Muslims: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said that politics should not be done on 5 per cent reservation for Muslims even as he welcomed Madhya Pradesh government`s plans to give reservation to minorities in the educational institution.

''According to the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report, the conditions of Muslims socially and economically is not good. And, if anyone gets education then its good for them. One should not see politics in this. Muslims are also an important part of society," Malik reportedly told news agency ANI here on Sunday.

He said that the Muslims` development will also reflect in the country`s overall development and the "BJP should also understand this".

On Friday, Malik, who is the Minority Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra government, had announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

"The High Court has given its nod to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. But the previous BJP-led government did not take any action on it. Now we have announced that we will implement the High Court`s order in the form of law as soon as possible," Malik said.

(With inputs from ANI)

