/Police seize land of terror associate in Budgam under UAPA

In a decisive move against terrorism, Budgam Police today attached a 1 Kanal plot of land in Meeripora Beerwah, Budgam, belonging to a terror associate, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The action, carried out with approval from competent authorities, targets property linked to terrorist activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terrorist organisation.

The land, identified under Survey No. 204, belongs to Muneer Ahmad Wani, son of Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Mairipora Beerwah. Investigations revealed that Wani was using the property to support and further the terrorist operations of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attachment was executed under Section 25 of the UAPA, in connection with FIR No. 66/2025, registered at Magam Police Station. The FIR includes charges under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, along with Sections 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UAPA.

This operation marks another step in the police's ongoing crackdown on terror networks and their supporters in the region. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to taking stringent action against individuals involved in terrorism or those aiding anti-national activities. "We will continue to act decisively against anyone providing support to terrorist organizations," a police spokesperson said.

The attachment of the property underscores the authorities' resolve to dismantle terror infrastructure and curb activities that threaten national security. Further investigations are underway to uncover additional links to the terror network in the region.



