Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued his first response after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of vice president on Tuesday (July 22). In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said that Dhankhar had many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India and wished him good health. Dhankhar on Monday (July 21) resigned from the post of vice president, citing his health. The Opposition has raised questions after his sudden announcement. Shankar was elevated to the prestigious post in 2022, after serving as West Bengal governor from 2019 to 2022. The BJP has still not responded to the development. Multiple reports said that Dhankhar's resignation has been accepted.

Dhankar resigns from his post

On July 21, Dhankhar sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu saying that he is resigning. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he wrote in his letter to President Murmu. This sudden announcement came on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, after Dhankhar presided as Rajya Sabha chair till 4 pm. Notably, at 3.53 pm, a government statement stated that he would be going to Jaipur.

Opposition raises questions