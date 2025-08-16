/PM Modi thanks Benjamin Netanyahu, Zelensky for Independence Day wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed thanks to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for their wishes to him and the people of India on the 79th Independence Day. PM Modi said in a post on X, “Thank you PM Netanyahu for your warm wishes. May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish...may both countries further strengthen and deepen this relationship bringing peace, development as well as security to our people.”

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.

In a series of posts on X, Netanyahu said, “Congratulations to my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and the people of India on your Independence Day.”

Highlighting that India and Israel are proud democracies bound by history, innovation and friendship, Netanyahu said the best chapters of the partnership still lie ahead.

“Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead.”

Prime Minister also thanked Ukrainian President on Saturday for his greetings and spoke of strengthening bilateral ties, while also expressing hope for peace and progress in Ukraine.

In response to a tweet by the President of Ukraine, PM Modi said, “Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity.”

Zelensky had congratulated the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Independence Day.

He said in a post on X, “This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion. Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development.”

“We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure.”