Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday (Mar 3), during his tour of the state to mark the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

After arriving from Somnath on Sunday evening (Mar 2), where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple, Modi spent the night at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, in Sasan.

I had decided that after the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, I would go to Somnath, which is the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas.



PM Modi, accompanied by senior forest department officials and some ministers, went for a lion safari from Sinh Sadan.

At the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Sasan Gir, the Indian Prime Minister will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

The NBWL comprises 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.

Following this, PM Modi will interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan.

The central government has approved Rs 2,900 crore (332 million USD) for Project Lion. This initiative aims to protect and preserve the Asiatic lion population, which calls Gujarat its only home, according to a government release.

Currently, the Asiatic lions inhabit nearly 30,000 square kilometres across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat, it said.

"The foundation of Project Lion was laid on Independence Day, August 15, 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the Red Fort, underscored the government's commitment to securing the future of Asiatic lions through community involvement, technology-driven conservation, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management, and human-lion conflict mitigation," the release added.

Additionally, the Centre also approved a National Referral Center for Wildlife Health, with 20.24 hectares of land allocated in New Pipaliya, Junagadh district.

