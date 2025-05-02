PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port built at the cost of $1 billion. Check pics

PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam port
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in India's Kerala and called it a "symbol of new age development."
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Shashi Tharoor attend inauguration
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr Adani, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were among the attendees of the ceremony
India's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment port
This is India's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment port and is developed under the public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)
Built at a cost of several thousand crores
It cost Rs 8,900 crore to build the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram.
High handling capacity
Vizhinjam can handle up to 30 lakh TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) annually
Port will strengthen India's position in global trade
The port will strengthen India's position in global trade, enhancing logistics efficiency, and reducing reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment
Port began its trial run last year
The port began its trial run in July 2024 and received its commissioning certificate on December 3
285 ships have arrived so far
So far, 285 ships have arrived, handling 593000 TEUs, surpassing expectations even before formal commissioning, said Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan (All photos provided by ANI)