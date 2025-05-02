Advertisment
Subscribe
India News

PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port built at the cost of $1 billion. Check pics

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Discover India's Vizhinjam port, the nation's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment hub, developed through an innovative public-private partnership model.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Aditya Shukla
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Discover India's Vizhinjam port, the nation's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment hub, developed through an innovative public-private partnership model.

Aditya Shukla profile image
by Aditya Shukla
by Aditya Shukla
PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port Photograph: (ANI)
PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port Photograph: (ANI)
PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam port
1/8

PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam port

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in India's Kerala and called it a "symbol of new age development."

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Shashi Tharoor attend inauguration
2/8

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Shashi Tharoor attend inauguration

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr Adani, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were among the attendees of the ceremony

India's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment port
3/8

India's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment port

This is India's first deep-water dedicated container transhipment port and is developed under the public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)

Advertisment
Built at a cost of several thousand crores
4/8

Built at a cost of several thousand crores

It cost Rs 8,900 crore to build the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram.

High handling capacity
5/8

High handling capacity

Vizhinjam can handle up to 30 lakh TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) annually

Port will strengthen India's position in global trade
6/8

Port will strengthen India's position in global trade

The port will strengthen India's position in global trade, enhancing logistics efficiency, and reducing reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment

Advertisment
Port began its trial run last year
7/8

Port began its trial run last year

The port began its trial run in July 2024 and received its commissioning certificate on December 3

285 ships have arrived so far
8/8

285 ships have arrived so far

So far, 285 ships have arrived, handling 593000 TEUs, surpassing expectations even before formal commissioning, said Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan (All photos provided by ANI)

Aditya Shukla profile image
by Aditya Shukla
by Aditya Shukla
Advertisment
Subscribe