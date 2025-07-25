/PM Modi in Maldives: Indian PM gets 21-gun salute at Independence Day event

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a 21-gun salute at the 60th Independence Day celebrations in the Maldives during his state visit to the country for the first time after diplomatic clashes. The Indian PM is attending the event as a guest of honour at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. The visit is PM Modi's third trip to the Maldives as Prime Minister and the first by any foreign head of state or government since President Muizzu assumed office.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a 21-gun salute at the 60th Independence Day celebrations in the Maldives during his state visit to the country for the first time after diplomatic clashes. The Indian PM is attending the event as a guest of honour at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. The visit is PM Modi's third trip to the Maldives as Prime Minister and the first by any foreign head of state or government since President Muizzu assumed office.

Muizzu, along with his senior cabinet members, received PM Modi at the Male airport on Friday for his state visit to the Maldives on July 25-26. PM Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with President Mohamed Muizzu and inaugurate several development projects supported by India across the island nation. The Maldivian capital Male was decked up with colourful banners, giant posters and the Indian national flag lining the streets.

The Indian prime minister i expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warm and rousing welcome.