/PM Modi hosts members of Operation Sindoor outreach all party delegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening hosted members of all-party delegations, who travelled to various countries to highlight India’s stand against Pakistan-linked terrorism following Operation Sindoor, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The prime minister met Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha and others.

The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines, former MPs and distinguished diplomats, had highlighted India’s stand against terror and commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations.

Four delegations were led by MPs of the ruling alliance, including two from the BJP, one from JD(U) and one from Shiv Sena, while three were led by opposition MPs, one each of the Congress, DMK and NCP(SP).

BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijyant Panda, Congress’s Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)‘s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule led their delegations to different countries.

The government had sent the multi-party delegations to portray national unity in the fight against terrorism, as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joined the ruling alliance members in championing the Indian cause abroad.

Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is ongoing, the Prime Minister told the MPs, adding that India would treat all future terrorist attacks as acts of war and respond accordingly.

The Prime Minister met senior Congress leaders who were part of the delegations, including four-term Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, former minister Anand Sharma and MP Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also there along with NCP SP leader Supriya Sule.

The delegations briefed the Prime Minister about what they said across the world, with the main message being India would no longer see promoters of terrorism and terrorists differently.

A PMO statement said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted members of the various delegations who went to various countries at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations.”

“The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines, former MPs, and distinguished diplomats, had highlighted India’s stand against terror and India’s commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has already met the delegations and lauded their efforts in conveying India’s strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.