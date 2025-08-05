/PM Modi felicitated by NDA MPs over success of Operation Sindoor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Aug 5) was felicitated by MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the success of Operation Sindoor. They also celebrated Operation Mahadev with loud chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. This happened during the NDA parliamentary party meeting that was held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi. The key meeting comes during a Parliament stalemate, as opposition parties push for discussion and withdrawal of Bihar's SIR electoral roll revision. Top NDA leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Kangana Ranaut, were in attendance at the meeting.

'Har Har Mahadev' echoes during NDA meeting

Videos show that thunderous applause and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed in the Parliament Library Building (PLB) as the NDA ministers celebrated the success of both Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev at the beginning of the meeting.

Opposition leaders to also hold a strategy meeting

Reports suggest that opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc are also set to hold their own strategy meeting on Tuesday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. This will be followed by a protest outside Parliament at 10:30 am under the banner ‘Our Vote, Our Right, Our Fight’ — demanding the rollback of the Bihar electoral roll revision.

What's on Parliament's agenda today?