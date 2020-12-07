Phase 3 human trial for Covaxin starts in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Published: Dec 07, 2020, 07.49 PM(IST)

Coronavirus vaccine Photograph:( Reuters )

The SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre here on Monday announced the launch of the third phase of human trials for Covaxin - a vaccine for Covid-19 developed by Bharat Biotech.

In a statement issued here, the SRM Medical College Hospital said the vaccine in the third phase will be tested on about 1,000-1,500 volunteers.

During the first phase, the vaccine was tested on 30 volunteers, and in the second phase, on over 150 persons and their health is being monitored, it added.
 

