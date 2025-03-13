Abhay Kumar Singh, Patna-born Deputat (MLA) in Kursk, has called for strong India Russia ties, something he pointed out would continue to grow. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, "After the independence of India and in Russia, after the Second World War. Our relationship is growing and growing....People of India love Russian; Russians also love Indian people".

Singh, who speaks Russian, English, Hindi , moved to Russia in 1991 to study medicine at Kursk State Medical University. In 2015, he joined President Vladimir Putin's party United Russia, and won provincial election in Kursk in 2018, becoming the first Indian-origin lawmaker in Russia.

He was re-elected in 2022. He also spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and situation in his state Kursk.



WION: How do you see India-Russia ties?



Abhay Kumar Singh: For Russia, India is a very important friend. And in the list of friendly countries, India is at the top. I think this is not only a relation, but it is now already a tradition. After the independence of India and in Russia, after the Second World War. Our relationship is growing and growing. So I think till now, both are heads of our countries, they are very good friends, the whole world knows this. So I think this is a small symbol of our friendship. People of India love Russians; Russians also love Indian people.

WION: This year, the Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to India. How do you see this visit helping firm up the relationship? Last year we saw the Indian Prime Minister visiting Russia twice.



Abhay Kumar Singh: Yes, you know, what is the problem for our president to go to any country, not only India, but if he is coming to India, that is a very big thing. I think that is a very good thing. It will become more of a symbol for our friendship.

WION: What is the current situation in Kursk?



Abhay Kumar Singh: In my state, we have got problems. We have Ukrainian soldiers. But as you know, in the last two, three days, our army has been doing very good. They passed through the pipeline, and we are getting very good, good results today. Approximately only 10 per cent of our area which was captured by Ukrainian, is with them. I think two, three days more, everything will come back to us. Our territory will come to us. In just 2-3 days.

WION: Your assessment of the war. Peace this year?



Abhay Kumar Singh: We are waiting for peace, and we are waiting for permanent peace, not a temporary peace, for one month, for one week. We will think, we will give our condition. We will study the condition, what Ukraine wants, and we want a permanent peace and permanent line. It should be finished.

WION: You essentially are a symbol of the relationship between India and Russia. You're a Russian MLA. You were born in Bihar. So how do you see yourself?

Abhay Kumar Singh: I'm very thankful to the people who support me. I was born in India, from Bihar, now I am from Russia. So everybody who likes me, supports me. Due to them only, I am in this position.