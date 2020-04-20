Palghar case: Two monks among three killed by mob, police arrest 110 people including 9 juveniles

Maharashtra Police have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons including two monks of Junagarh Akhara by the locals of Palghar.

While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home.

The incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.



The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

"110 people have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident," the Palgargh Police tweeted.