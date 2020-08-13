Pakistani Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

A Pakistani post opposite Rajouri sector was hit in an action by Indian army. Photograph:( ANI )
The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells to target forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri.
The Pakistani Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells to target forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting a befitting response from the security forces, officials said.
"At about 1950 hours today, the Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district", defence spokesman said. The Indian army retaliated befittingly, he said.