Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch, heavy shelling in Mendhar

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in the area. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire.

At least one civilian was injured in the firing. The firing took place in Mendhar sector of the district.

At about 5.45 pm, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in the district.

