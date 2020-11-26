Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). The shelling started from the Pakistan side around 1:30 PM, the Army sources said.

According to sources, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army replied befittingly. Further details are awaited.

A similar violation took place four days ago in Poonch in the Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of the district.



(With inputs from agencies)