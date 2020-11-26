Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in J&K's Poonch

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Nov 26, 2020, 03.29 PM(IST) Nov 26, 2020, 03.35 PM(IST)

According to sources, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars. Photograph:( PTI )

A similar violation took place four days ago in Poonch in the Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of the district.

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). The shelling started from the Pakistan side around 1:30 PM, the Army sources said.

The Indian Army replied befittingly. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

