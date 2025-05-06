A Pakistani national has been apprehended from the LoC in the Poonch sector, J&K. Further investigation is underway, says an Army official.
This is a developing story, more to follow.
Pakistani national apprehended by Indian Army at LoC
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
A Pakistani national has been apprehended from the LoC in the Poonch sector, J&K. Further investigation is underway, says an Army official.
A Pakistani national has been apprehended from the LoC in the Poonch sector, J&K. Further investigation is underway, says an Army official.
A Pakistani national has been apprehended from the LoC in the Poonch sector, J&K. Further investigation is underway, says an Army official.
Advertisment