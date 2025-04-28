The Indian government has written a formal letter to British news agency BBC for using the term "millitants" instead of "terrorists" while reporting on Pahalgam attack that took 26 innocent lives on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pahalgam terror attack: India writes to BBC for using 'millitants' and not 'terrorists' in its reports
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
