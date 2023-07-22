Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath in first three weeks

While breaking all the previous records, the Jammu and Kashmir government has said that over three lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath Cave Shrine in the first three weeks of the Pilgrimage. The government said this record-breaking feat happened due to an improvement in infrastructure and allied services.

''With the addition of 13,797 Yatri's who performed darshans on 20th July. The cumulative total stands now at 307,354. The figures are testimony to the fact that the government has developed physical infrastructure of electricity, health, roads, sanitation and treks besides ensured transportation services from road transport, helipad service and Pony services, '' the government said.

Almost 30 government departments have been looped in to ensure seamless facilities to make Yatris feel at home. The enhanced facilities from accommodation, food, water, health care and pony service generated a positive response from devotees who undertook the yatra and encouraged others to embark on Amarnath Yatra.

''To make Amarnath pilgrimage a memorable lifetime experience for devotees, the potential of available resources was capitalized to the brim which ensured stress-free and tireless yatra. This year the government made a twin axis from Pahalgam and Baltal to glow with lights from base camps to Holy Cave which helped to carry on yatra during evening hours," the government added.

The construction of two state-of-art 100-bedded hospitals for the treatment of yatris and all the associated people is an example of seriousness shown by the government for boasting allied infrastructure. Besides other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams who daily examine hundreds of Yatri's providing them with medicine and advice.

Since the influx of Yatri's is swelling with every passing day, the government also made sure that transportation facilities be provided to Yatri's from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir. Besides, the helipad service is also available to the yatris who are willing to take this opportunity & facility.

''To keep a strict vigil on the nitty-gritty of yatra for smooth and peaceful conduct, the government established Integrated Command & Control Centre which is integrated with RFID. This data-based science helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams and management besides coordination among all stakeholders on a real-time basis, '' the government further said.

Amarnath Yatra has become a centre of attraction for citizens of the nation and also to foreign citizens this year. Two US citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and a group of 30 citizens from Malaysia were among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at Holy Cave.

