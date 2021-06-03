Our position not new, says India after Palestine FM writes to EAM

India made clear on Thursday that its abstention at United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) vote calling for probe into Gaza violence was not indicative of a new position. The comment came a day after it emerged that Palestinian foreign minister had written a strong letter to India's external affairs minister (EAM) over the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to questions during weekly virtual press conference said, "I understand Palestine has written a similar letter to all countries who abstained during UNHRC vote. The position we took is not a new position and we have abstained on the previous occasions."

In the letter, Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riad Malki had expressed concerns over the "position taken by India" at the human rights council's special session. In the letter seen by WION, Malki said, "The Republic of India missed an opportunity to join the international community at this turning point" both "crucial and long overdue on the path to accountability, justice and peace".

The resolution saw India among the 14 countries abstaining on the issue of the probe. Other countries that abstained included Bahamas, Brazil, Denmark, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Togo & Ukraine. The letter by Palestine's FM to EAM was sent on the 30th of May, 3 days after India abstained from the vote at the UNHRC.

The resolution--"Ensuring respect for international human rights law and humanitarian law in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in Israel", was adopted with 24 countries voting in favor, 9 against at the 47-member strong Geneva headquartered UN Body. WION was the first new channel to break the story on Wednesday.

