Addressing the public in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has avenged the killing of 26 innocent lives in the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in 22 minutes under Operation Sindoor. In a straight message to Pakistan, PM Modi said that no nuclear threat can deter India's fight against terrorism, adding that Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is in ICU after Indian strikes on it.

PM Modi hailed the Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and reiterated that India will not differentiate between terrorists and those who give safe haven to them. In a big message to the neighbouring country, the PM said that Pakistan can never win a war against India. He also said that all three forces in India worked in tandem to hit terror targets in Pakistan and brought Islamabad to its knees...," he added.

“Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is more important than the nation. On 22nd April, terrorists targeted our people, asking their religion and wiped the sindoor of our sisters. The bullets fired in Pahalgam wounded the hearts of 140 crore Indians. In response, the entire nation vowed to punish the terrorists in a way they could never imagine. With the valour of our armed forces, Pakistan was forced to bow. In reply to the 22nd April attack, within just 22 minutes, terrorist camps were destroyed. The country witnessed that when the sindoor of our sisters is targeted, the response can shake the enemy to its core,” he said.

PM Modi also said, “This isn't a game of revenge, it's a form of justice. This is a new form of justice, this is Operation Sindoor. This is not just anger, this is the fierce form of entire India, this is the new form of India,” PM Modi added during his speech in Rajasthan.

