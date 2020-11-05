One killed, several missing after a boat Carrying 50 People capsizes in Bihar

Several people missing after a boat carrying at least 50 people capsized in Naugachhia area of Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday. The boat, rescue and search operation underway.

"One person died and seven people are missing. Rescue and search operation are underway by SDRF teams, nine people have been rescued so far," Pranav Kumar, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Teajshwi Yadav expressed concerns over the incident and conveyed condolences to the deceased's kin.

"Tragic news of drowning of many people after a boat capsized in the river under the limits of Gopalpur police station. My deepest condolences to the victims. The administration is urged to expedite rescue operations with the help of SDRF," Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)