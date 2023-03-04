OGW module in J&K: SIA files chargesheet against four accused in NIA court

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir presented a charge sheet against four accused in NIA Court in a terrorist-OGW nexus in Jammu and Kashmir. State Investigation Agency, Kashmir charge sheeted four terror accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of prescribed terrorist organisations operating in Union Territory of J&K and created new modules of over ground workers (OGWs) for harbouring and providing a variety of logistic support to terrorist organisations with the intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in the UT.

''(1) Umar Mushtaq Khan S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Khan R/o Begum Bagh Kakapora Pulwama, (2) Murtaza Rashid Dar S/o Ab. Rashid Dar R/o Samboora District Pulwama, (3) Sajjad Ahmad Dar S/o Gh. Nabi Dar R/o Dethoo Herpora Shangus District Anantnag, (4) Ali Kashif Jan @ Jan Ali Kashif S/o Gohar Ali R/o Village Doisrah Tehsil/District Sharsadda, Khyber Pakhtunwa, Pakistan of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit based/operated from Pakistan before the Special Judge Designate under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No.16/2022 of P/S CI-SIA Kashmir U/S 13, 18, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act r/w section 121, 120B of IPC,'' said an SIA official.

According to the SIA, these modules of OGWs have been created under a well-knit conspiracy not only for providing a variety of support to terrorist organisations but also to fight a proxy war in UT of J&K with a larger objective of secession from Union of India by waging war against Govt. of India and UT of J&K.