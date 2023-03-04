OGW module in J&K: SIA files chargesheet against four accused in NIA court
According to the SIA, these modules of OGWs have been created under a well-knit conspiracy not only for providing a variety of support to terrorist organisations but also to fight a proxy war in UT of J&K with a larger objective of secession from Union of India by waging war against Govt. of India / UT of J&K.
The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir presented a charge sheet against four accused in NIA Court in a terrorist-OGW nexus in Jammu and Kashmir. State Investigation Agency, Kashmir charge sheeted four terror accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of prescribed terrorist organisations operating in Union Territory of J&K and created new modules of over ground workers (OGWs) for harbouring and providing a variety of logistic support to terrorist organisations with the intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in the UT.
''(1) Umar Mushtaq Khan S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Khan R/o Begum Bagh Kakapora Pulwama, (2) Murtaza Rashid Dar S/o Ab. Rashid Dar R/o Samboora District Pulwama, (3) Sajjad Ahmad Dar S/o Gh. Nabi Dar R/o Dethoo Herpora Shangus District Anantnag, (4) Ali Kashif Jan @ Jan Ali Kashif S/o Gohar Ali R/o Village Doisrah Tehsil/District Sharsadda, Khyber Pakhtunwa, Pakistan of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit based/operated from Pakistan before the Special Judge Designate under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No.16/2022 of P/S CI-SIA Kashmir U/S 13, 18, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act r/w section 121, 120B of IPC,'' said an SIA official.
''During the investigation, accused (1), (2) & (3) were found involved in the commission of terror crime. They were found having clandestine connections with Pakistan-based terrorist Ali Kashif Jan @ Ali Kashif of proscribed terrorist outfit JeM through social media and other secret messaging apps working with a motive to promote terrorist activities, besides procuring arms, ammunition and distributing them among the terrorists for carrying out terrorist activities and waging war against the Union of India,'' said SIA official.
